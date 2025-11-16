Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

