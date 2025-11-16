PACS Group (PACS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PACS Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PACS Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.11 billion $112.87 million 34.05 PACS Group Competitors $9.89 billion $239.88 million 11.97

PACS Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group. PACS Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 PACS Group Competitors 625 2490 5121 184 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PACS Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

PACS Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 148.70%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 366.07%. Given PACS Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PACS Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

PACS Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A PACS Group Competitors -902.09% -91.82% -14.52%

Summary

PACS Group competitors beat PACS Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.