Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 71.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

