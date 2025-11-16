Paul Cash Sells 36,379 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul Cash sold 36,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

