PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 45.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $709.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

