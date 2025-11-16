Pharvaris’ (PHVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHVS. Bank of America upgraded Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 41.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 55.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

