Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.