Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
