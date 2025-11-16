Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.9286.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $630,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.