Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $232.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRAX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Chardan Capital set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 4.7%

PRAX opened at $186.42 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $206.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,623.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.