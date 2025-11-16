Precision Drilling Corporation $PDS Shares Purchased by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Precision Drilling accounts for approximately 6.0% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 52.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS opened at $58.40 on Friday. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

