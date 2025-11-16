PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 212,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.