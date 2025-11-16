PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PCT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
