Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Resideo Technologies worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,290,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of REZI opened at $33.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $115,155.15. Following the sale, the director owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,321.25. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,450,252.28. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 2,976,534 shares of company stock worth $94,962,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.