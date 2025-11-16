Reviewing Cenntro (CENN) & Its Competitors

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cenntro to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenntro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 862 2311 2605 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Cenntro’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cenntro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -214.49% -43.31% -26.67% Cenntro Competitors -186.51% -23.88% -12.22%

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.23 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 13.52

Cenntro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cenntro rivals beat Cenntro on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Cenntro Company Profile

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

