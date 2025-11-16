Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Rimini Street worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 899.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 349,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Samjo Management LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $696,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $421,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 146,032 shares in the company, valued at $613,334.40. The trade was a 40.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 205,366 shares of company stock valued at $864,728 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rimini Street Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
