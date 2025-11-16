Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

