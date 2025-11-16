Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $217,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

