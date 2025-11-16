Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Saia were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Saia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $267.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $587.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

