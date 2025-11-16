SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,483,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $245.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

