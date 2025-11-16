Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £252.96. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 350 shares of company stock valued at $134,720. Corporate insiders own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 393 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 375.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 428.80.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

