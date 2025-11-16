Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 349,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,436,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,579,000 after buying an additional 796,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,104,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 285,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

