Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 196,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 126,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Up 16.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.51.

About Sego Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.