Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 179.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SENEA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SENEA opened at $121.58 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

