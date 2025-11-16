SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.5714.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

SharkNinja Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. SharkNinja had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

