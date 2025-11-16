Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Simmons First National worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,899,407 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,179.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 969,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 893,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 140.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 887,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 240,803 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Simmons First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

In other news, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,612.70. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

