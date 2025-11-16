Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

SLDE opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31. Slide Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $265.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

