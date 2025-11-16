Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stake Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

