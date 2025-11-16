SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in SouthState Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of SouthState Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut SouthState Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

