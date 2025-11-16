SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $375.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.33 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

