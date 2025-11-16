SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA Shares Sold by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 734,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 389,806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 179,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

