SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Stock Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWN Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

