Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $758.8621.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $634.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $679.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.31. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $443.21 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

