Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.33.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Michelle Annette Banik bought 472 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$84.87 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$62.26 and a 52 week high of C$86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.14.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of C$958.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

