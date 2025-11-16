Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) vs. TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Critical Review

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) and Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TT Electronics and Surge Component”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.53 -$68.24 million N/A N/A Surge Component $31.21 million 0.59 $830,000.00 $0.15 21.27

Risk and Volatility

Surge Component has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TT Electronics.

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TT Electronics and Surge Component, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Surge Component 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Surge Component 2.56% 4.49% 3.47%

Summary

Surge Component beats TT Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

