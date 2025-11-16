Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 118.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

