Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.2%

TMHC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,597 shares of company stock worth $4,064,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

