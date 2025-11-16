Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIV

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.