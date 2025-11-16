Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $404.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.67 and a 200-day moving average of $360.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

