The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 67.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

