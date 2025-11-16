The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

NYSE:CLX opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

