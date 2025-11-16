The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 0.5%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

STKS opened at $1.83 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 181.12%. ONE Group Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

