The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

