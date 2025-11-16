The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $191,935,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

