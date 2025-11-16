Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 905,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 721.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

NYSE TMO opened at $579.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.90 and a 200-day moving average of $468.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,341 shares of company stock worth $29,204,998 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

