Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE Shares Purchased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 2,179.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,482 shares during the period. Thornburg International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 1,825.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,396,000.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Stock Performance

TXUE stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights.

Read More

