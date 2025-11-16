Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.3333.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tidewater by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.