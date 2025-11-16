Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Acquired by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 7.5% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tidewater by 4,245.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDW. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Dnb Nor Markets cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

