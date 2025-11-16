Under Armour, Inc. $UA Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Under Armour by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $4.34 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UA

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.