United Homes Group, Inc. $UHG Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.35% of United Homes Group worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHG. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Homes Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of United Homes Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,043,922 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.15. United Homes Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Homes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

(Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.