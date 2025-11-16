United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Price Target Raised to $10.25

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $10.25 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

United States Antimony Stock Up 2.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of -0.10.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Antimony will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Antimony

In other United States Antimony news, CEO Gary C. Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,154.34. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,597,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,151,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in United States Antimony by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

